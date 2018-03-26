As Loyola players file into locker room before Elite Eight game against Kansas State on Saturday, March 24, 2018, they greet 98-year old chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. Blair Kerkhoff
As Loyola players file into locker room before Elite Eight game against Kansas State on Saturday, March 24, 2018, they greet 98-year old chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. Blair Kerkhoff
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Grandmother of former Michigan star Jalen Rose has a message for Loyola's Sister Jean

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 26, 2018 12:58 PM

Here's an important lesson for the kids out there: You're never too old for trash talk.

And it's started ahead of the Michigan-Loyola Chicago Final Four game.

One of the biggest stars of the NCAA Tournament is Jean Dolores-Schmidt. She is better known as Sister Jean, the 98-year-old chaplain for Loyola. But someone a bit older than her had a message ahead of the Ramblers’ Final Four game.

"It’s over Saturday."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those are the words of Jalen Rose’s grandmother from an Instagram message posted Sunday.

The Detroit Free-Press identified her as Mary Belle Hicks, who is 100 years old.

Rose, who was part of Michigan’s Fab Five team that shot to fame during the 1992 NCAA Tournament, posted this video of his grandmother with that message for Sister Jean: "Sister Jean, it's been a good ride, but it's over Saturday. Go Blue! 100"

Grammie has a Final Four message for Sister Jean!! #GoBlue #Keepingit100

A post shared by Jalen Rose (@jalenvseverybody) on

Isn't that sweet? That's just about the best trash-talking moment I've ever seen.

  Comments  