'An overtime classic.' What the national media said about KU's win over Duke

The best was saved for last.
The final game of the Elite Eight contests was Kansas' 85-81 overtime win Sunday against Duke, and the battle between college basketball's blue bloods had the country buzzing.
The game had a little bit of everything, and satisfied all who were watching. Well, outside of Durham, N.C.
Here is what the national media wrote about the game and what college basketball experts said.
Never miss a local story.
The Washington Post headline was "Kansas beats Duke and its Elite Eight demons with an overtime classic." Here is part of what was written:
"The habitual winners at Duke might cringe years into the future over a basketball so bloody indecisive that it seemed to touch every smidgen of iron as it lollygagged around the rim, kissed the backboard, ventured back to the rim and then rolled off toward the floor as if deciding it craved overtime. The habitual winners at Kansas might revel years into the future over a basketball so blasted gorgeous that when it went up from the left corner and arced downward, it seemed not so much to swish as to smash down, as if deciding it aimed to stoke some bedlam.
"Meanwhile, the 17,579 witnesses inside CenturyLink Center on Sunday evening will chatter years into the future over their ticket-buying luck at seeing this Midwest Region final because of all the gasps and palpitations and frenzy and quality it provided. And at last, the heavy majority that yearned for the Jayhawks will know their team surmounted a big heap of difficult stuff because they whistled boldly through the corridor of their goblins and haunts, the Elite Eight, and the 85-81 overtime win signaled Kansas could withstand both that and the constellation of stars at Duke."
ESPN Jay Bilas tweeted:
ESPN’s headline was: “Kansas takes a memorable route to the Final Four with OT thriller over Duke.”
Jake Trotter wrote: “If ever a college basketball game deserved five more minutes, it was this one.
“And topping off a string of unbelievable upsets, this increasingly unforgettable NCAA tournament delivered an overtime classic on Sunday.
“Kansas 85, Duke 81. ...
“Blue Devils senior Grayson Allen nearly ended it before overtime. But his almost game winner as regulation expired bounced off the backboard, rolled around the rim and out.
“That paved the way for the Jayhawks to pull away from Duke in overtime and punch their ticket to the Final Four in San Antonio.”
Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports wrote: “Duke and Kansas played a Final Four game on Sunday. The loser won’t ever get to San Antonio, but two college basketball blue bloods contested what sure looked like a national semifinal in Omaha. It just happened to occur six days too soon.
In the end, it was won by Kansas, 85-81. It was also won by Malik Newman. The Mississippi State transfer scored 32 points, including all 13 of Kansas’ in a dramatic overtime period, to send the Jayhawks back to the Final Four for the first time since 2012.
It was, by many measures, the game of the tournament, and 40 minutes weren’t enough to decide it. ...
To say the national title will be played on Saturday would be disrespectful to Michigan and Loyola. But Villanova has looked like the best team in the field. And on Sunday, in a high-level battle between Nova’s toughest competition, Kansas proved it was worthy of a shot at the Wildcats.
Dick Vitale tweeted:
George Schroeder of USA Today wrote: “In the best game of the tournament – a high-level affair worthy of the Final Four, much less a regional final – Kansas sophomore Malik Newman sent the Jayhawks to San Antonio. Newman scored 32 points – 13 in overtime – hitting the go-ahead three-pointer and sealing victory from the free-throw line.
The game featured 11 ties and 18 lead changes and even more momentum changes. It also included attrition in the middle, with both teams’ centers fouling out.
“Mostly, it featured Newman, whose career started at Mississippi State. He declared for the NBA draft two years ago, after his freshman season, then withdrew and transferred to Kansas. His emergence in the postseason has been the key to elevating the Jayhawks to a higher level. On Sunday, he carried them to the Final Four."
Alec Nathan of Bleacher Report wrote: “No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Duke traded haymakers throughout a thrilling Midwest Regional final Sunday at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, but the Jayhawks ultimately landed the knockout blow to book a spot in the Final Four.
“In a back-and-forth affair between blue-blood programs, Malik Newman saved the day for Kansas and scored all 13 of the team's points in overtime to secure a 85-81 win for the Jayhawks.”
Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports wrote: “It was a wild, back-and-forth affair between two of the winningest programs in college basketball history. There were 18 lead changes. No team led by more than seven points at any point in the game. While Duke's perceived strength, its dominant big men, struggled for much of the game, so did Kansas' perceived strength: Its three-point shooting. The Jayhawks got hot late from three but only shot 36.1 percent (13 of 36).
"The outcome was in doubt until the final few seconds of overtime. But what was never in doubt was this: That we just watched an absolute classic of an NCAA tournament game."
Doug Gottleib tweeted this about KU:
Chris Johnson of Sports Illustrated wrote: “On Sunday, an Elite Eight game pitting two blue bloods led by Hall of Fame coaches—in a Midwest region that, after being whittled down to its two top seeds, offered a chalky contrast to the chaos erupting elsewhere around the bracket—served as the next step in a remarkable turnaround story. With a 2-3 zone scheme that had routinely stifled opponents since its implementation late in the regular season, Duke tried to contain (Malik) Newman. It tracked him as he flitted around the perimeter and attacked the basket and rose up for jumpers, threw bodies in front of him. The Blue Devils wanted to keep him in check. They could not.”
Seth Davis tweeted:
Comments