Where does KU's win over Duke rank among best games of the Bill Self era?

There was no need for a KU fan to exercise on Sunday. The excitement of the Jayhawks' 85-81 overtime win over Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament was enough to raise the heart rate of anyone watching.
KU pulled out an 85-81 win in overtime, and it was one of the best games of the Bill Self era.
But was it the best? Does it rank in the top five? You can vote below, but here are five other games that we've offered up for consideration among the best in the Self era.
2007 Kansas 90, Texas 86
The Longhorns had a 16-point lead behind soon-to-be Big 12 player of the year Kevin Durant, who had 25 points at halftime. But KU stormed back for the victory that clinched the Big 12 championship at Allen Fieldhouse.
2008 Final Four game vs. North Carolina
Facing former coach Roy Williams for the first time, the Jayhawks roared out of the gate and held an improbable 28-point lead after 15 minutes. The Tar Heels cut the margin to four in the second half before KU hit the gas again and won 84-66.
2008 National Championship Game
Trailing Memphis by nine points with 2:12 to play in the game, the Jayhawks' improbable rally was capped by Mario Chalmers' three-pointer that sent the game into overtime. Much like Sunday's game, the Jayhawks took control in the extra period and won 75-68.
2012 Last game against Missouri
In the final meeting between Border War rivals, Mizzou held a 19-point lead in the second half, but KU rallied and forced overtime thanks to Thomas Robinson's block of a Phil Pressey shot at the end of regulation. Robinson had 28 points and 12 rebounds as KU won 87-86.
2016 Triple overtime vs. Oklahoma
The Jayhawks were No. 1 in the AP poll, while the Sooners were first in the coaches poll, and it would take 55 minutes to decide a winner at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 4, 2016. KU won 109-106. Buddy Heild scored 46 points for the Sooners, while Perry Ellis had 27 points and 13 rebounds for KU.
Rank the top games
Here's your chance to say which game is best. Vote below:
