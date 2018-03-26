Was it karma that Grayson Allen's shot didn't fall for Duke?

Duke fans will be replaying the shot in their minds all spring and summer.
With KU and Duke tied at 72 and the game clocking winding down, Grayson Allen put up a 13-foot shot that hit the rim twice and rolled out. If that shot had fallen, Allen would have become a legend at Duke.
Instead, KU seized control in overtime (well, Malik Newman did) and the Jayhawks won 85-81 and advanced to the Final Four.
“I thought it was going in,” Allen told reporters. “I wish they would’ve loosened up the rims a little bit before the game.”
Never miss a local story.
Allen has a history of tripping opponents (here is a YouTube compilation), and he has come to be a player that college basketball fans loath. So the fact that Allen's shot didn't fall led people to ask a simple question:
The Washington Post wrote: "Allen actually made his final shot, a three-pointer, but it was too little, too late, after he had missed his two previous shots in the extra session, as well as committing two personal fouls and a turnover.
"All of that was catnip to the many college basketball fans who have come to consider Allen the sport’s foremost villain, the latest in a long line of white Blue Devils, including the likes of Christian Laettner and J.J. Redick, whom supporters of other teams have loved to hate. Even though Allen had a quieter senior season, in terms of causing outrage, than a junior campaign marked by incidents of tripping opponents, he was still a target for derision every time he played away from the friendly confines of Durham, N.C., including at the NCAA tournament."
That was the case on Twitter, where fans were thrilled Allen didn't win the game for Duke.
Comments