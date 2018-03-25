Former KU players, fans celebrate Jayhawks' Final Four berth

Kansas fans hope the second trip to San Antonio is as good as the first.
It was 10 years ago that the Jayhawks made the Final Four and won the national championship in San Antonio.
This year's Final Four is in San Antonio, and this fact was not lost on former Jayhawks star Cole Aldrich, who tweeted after KU's 85-81 overtime win over Duke in Omaha on Sunday.
The Jayhawks are headed back to the Lone Star state, and KU fans celebrated Sunday night. That included Aldrich, who tweeted this:
KU football coach David Beaty tweeted this:
The Lawrence Police Department tweeted this:
Actress Elizabeth Banks was rooting for KU:
Senator Jerry Moran was thrilled to see the Jayhawks win:
Here is what other KU fans shared on Twitter:
