Kansas senior Devonté Graham celebrated with Jayhawk fans after beating Duke to reach the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Chris Fickett
Svi Mykhailiuk and Malik Newman hit these huge three-pointers in KU's win over Duke

By Pete Grathoff

March 25, 2018 06:38 PM

No sweat, right?

OK, there were more than a few tense moments in Kansas' 85-81 overtime win over Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

But the Jayhawks also hit their fair share of big shots.

Two three-pointers stand out.

First, there was Svi Mykhailiuk's clutch trey that tied the game late in regulation.

Then there was Malik Newman's dagger in overtime that involved some great passing:

Up next for KU is a trip to San Antonio and a Final Four game against Villanova.

