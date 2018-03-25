Svi Mykhailiuk and Malik Newman hit these huge three-pointers in KU's win over Duke

No sweat, right?
OK, there were more than a few tense moments in Kansas' 85-81 overtime win over Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
But the Jayhawks also hit their fair share of big shots.
Two three-pointers stand out.
First, there was Svi Mykhailiuk's clutch trey that tied the game late in regulation.
Then there was Malik Newman's dagger in overtime that involved some great passing:
Newman's huge three-pointer https://t.co/9LjYjFtZSl #clippit— For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) March 25, 2018
Up next for KU is a trip to San Antonio and a Final Four game against Villanova.
