Here is Royals' Whit Merrifield's line drive that broke Madison Bumgarner's finger

The Major League Baseball season begins in less than a week, and the San Francisco Giants had a rough close to spring training.
On Friday, they were hit with a double dost of bad news.
First came the report that Jeff Samardzija would be out up to five weeks because of a strained right pectoral muscle. Not long after that, the Giants faced a Royals' split squad, and ace Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken pinkie finger that is expected to keep him out of action until the All-Star break.
"It's hard to control your reactions when something happens that fast," Bumgarner told reporters. "Obviously, I wish I wouldn't have (put his hand up). I'd rather bore it off the chest or most anywhere else."
Here is the play:
