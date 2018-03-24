San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Friday, March 23, 2018.
Here is Royals' Whit Merrifield's line drive that broke Madison Bumgarner's finger

By Pete Grathoff

March 24, 2018 10:23 AM

The Major League Baseball season begins in less than a week, and the San Francisco Giants had a rough close to spring training.

On Friday, they were hit with a double dost of bad news.

First came the report that Jeff Samardzija would be out up to five weeks because of a strained right pectoral muscle. Not long after that, the Giants faced a Royals' split squad, and ace Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken pinkie finger that is expected to keep him out of action until the All-Star break.

"It's hard to control your reactions when something happens that fast," Bumgarner told reporters. "Obviously, I wish I wouldn't have (put his hand up). I'd rather bore it off the chest or most anywhere else."

Here is the play:

