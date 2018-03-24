KU's Devonte' Graham had a priceless reaction when he missed a free throw

Devonte' Graham didn't have his best game of the season Friday night in KU's 80-76 win over Clemson in the Midwest Regional semifinal of the NCAA Tournament.
But that's a testament to Graham. He scored 16 points (on 4 of 12 shooting), dished four assists and grabbed five rebounds, including the biggest one of the night, but Graham knows he can play better.
Graham is the Big 12 player of the year and has been voted to three All-American teams. He's been so successful that when he misses a rebound, it's a genuine surprise.
That's what happened during Friday's win over Clemson. Graham missed the front end of a one-and-one, and his reaction was priceless. He was clearly not expecting it.
Never miss a local story.
CBS caught the moment during the broadcast:
Comments