'Kansas State continues to silence doubters.' National reaction to Wildcats' win

Here's a sentence most basketball fans didn't expect to read a week ago: Kansas State is one win from the Final Four.
The Wildcats' remarkable run to the Elite Eight has made people change their thinking about coach Bruce Weber and helped Kansas State get some national recognition.
Here is a sampling of what was being written about Kansas State after its 61-58 win Thursday over Kentucky.
Joe Drape of the New York Times wrote a story with the headline, "Kansas State interrupts Kentucky's waltz through the bracket."
Drape wrote: "The South Regional was supposed to be the Kentucky Invitational, a warm up tournament for the vaunted Wildcats before the team took its rightful place in the Final Four next week in San Antonio. The regional semifinals, after all, were lacking star power and quality. Loyola-Chicago and Nevada were mere upstarts.
"And Kansas State? It might be a pretty good football school, but it was widely considered the weakest team of the 16 remaining in the N.C.A.A. tournament — so said various pundits and analysts who re-ranked the tournament’s survivors. They brought to Thursday’s matchup a 24-11 record, a mid-pack finish in Big 12 Conference play and a seeding of No. 9.
"Star power? Few outside Manhattan, Kan., had heard of Xavier Sneed. They know him now. Behind Sneed’s 22 points and gritty all-around play, Kansas State defeated Kentucky, 61-58, and will face No. 11 seed Loyola here in an improbable South Regional final — the first game between a No. 11 seed and a No. 9 in tournament history. ...
"(A) funny thing happened on the way to Kentucky’s coronation; no one told Kansas State it didn’t belong here."
Scott Gleeson of USA Today had five key takeaways from Thursday's Sweet 16 games. About Kansas State, Gleeson wrote: "Kansas State continues to silence doubters. Coach Bruce Weber made sure his K-State players knew where his Wildcats were ranked on Sweet 16 boards before Thursday's tip. He wanted them to go out and play with a chip on their shoulder. Mission accomplished. The Wildcats were impressive in their win over Kentucky, getting just enough offense and imposing their defensive will on a heavily-favored UK squad (KSU's allowing just 51 points a game in NCAAs)."
Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated wrote a story with the headline, "Kentucky hands Kentucky shocking loss to reach Elite Eight vs. Loyola Chicago." Staples wrote:
“The team that finished fourth in the Big 12 beat the team that finished fourth in the SEC by three points. That fourth-place team from the SEC won the conference tournament and made it all the way to the Sweet 16, which seems like a fairly successful postseason given the middling results during the season.
“The brain can process that information in print. Where it feels so much less logical is when the eyes look out on the court and see Kansas State—with its leading scorer (6’10” forward Dean Wade) out with an injury and three forwards (Xavier Sneed, Makol Mawien and Levi Stockard III) on the bench with five fouls—playing five guards against a Kentucky lineup that uses 6’9” Kevin Knox on the wing and only gets bigger inside the lane. ... Guard Barry Brown Jr. called it ‘probably the smallest lineup we’ve ever used,’ but it was good enough to earn Kansas State a berth in the Elite Eight against No. 11-seed Loyola-Chicago on Saturday.”
Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com called K-State vs. Loyola the most unpredictable Elite Eight game in NCAA Tournament history. He wrote:
“Kansas State shirked patterns and trends to upset No. 5 Kentucky, making Catlanta its own. With an overwhelming Big Blue Nation contingent on hand at Atlanta's Philips Arena, K-State battled through an uneven whistle and overcame a late Kentucky push to make its first Elite Eight since 2010. ...
“Kentucky's now 9-1 all time against Kansas State. Bruce Weber, who guided Illinois to a national title game 13 years ago, is a game away from getting back. He's done it with a faceless roster and a fan base that's wanted him out for three years. Kansas State fans have to grin and bear this. The Wildcats haven't defeated any of the remaining three Big 12 teams in the tournament (Kansas, Texas Tech, West Virginia), but that doesn't matter now.
This team took out Creighton when it wasn't widely picked to do so in the 8/9 game. Then it played UMBC and had the world rooting against it. On Thursday night, even against a weaker-than-normal Kentucky team, not many thought K-State and Weber would scheme their way past a Kentucky team that was looking as good as it had been all year.”
