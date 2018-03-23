K-State fans change their tune and are now firmly in Bruce Weber's corner

If Kansas State advances to the Final Four, they will play on March 31.
That date may seem insignificant to Wildcats fans, but it's not. It was on March 31, 2012 that Bruce Weber was hired as Kansas State men's basketball coach, and many Wildcats fans started complaining immediately.
In the years since, a large and vocal number of K-State fans have called for Weber to be fired. He's been ridiculed relentless by Wildcats supporters, but the mood changed on Thursday night.
After the Wildcats' 61-58 win over Kentucky in a Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament in Atlanta, many Kansas State fans admitted they had been wrong about Weber.
Never miss a local story.
No, really.
Here is what Wildcats fans were saying:
Comments