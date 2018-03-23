Here is K-State's joyous (and wet) locker room celebration after beating Kentucky

Not bad for a No. 16 seed, eh?
Yes, Kansas State was seeded ninth in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. But when ESPN reseeded the Sweet 16 teams earlier this week, the Wildcats were ranked 16th. That's dead last, of course.
On Thursday night, K-State surprised most college basketball observers and beat Kentucky 61-58 in Atlanta, advancing to the Elite Eight and a meeting with Loyola Chicago.
After the celebration on the court, the Wildcats continued the fun in their locker room and added a bit of water to the fun.
Take a look at the video from the Kansas State men's basketball team's Twitter account:
