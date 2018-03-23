Here is K-State's joyous (and wet) locker room celebration after beating Kentucky

SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas State Wildcats celebrated after reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament with a 61-58 victory over Kentucky on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta. K-State will play Loyola-Chicago for a trip to the Final Four. Taylor Eldridge

The Kansas State Wildcats celebrated after reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament with a 61-58 victory over Kentucky on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta. K-State will play Loyola-Chicago for a trip to the Final Four. Taylor Eldridge