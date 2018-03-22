Hair's the news: Sporting KC's Graham Zusi cuts off man bun for a good cause

Sporting Kansas City fans may do a double-take the next time they see right back Graham Zusi.
That’s because his man bun is gone.
Zusi cut it off on Monday and donated it to Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths, which makes real-hair wigs for women who are battling cancer. According to Sporting KC, Zusi had the man bun trimmed multiple times each year, but he had been growing it out since 2012.
According to Pantene, more than 80,000 ponytails have been donated to the cause and and 42,000 real-hair wigs have been given to the national American Cancer Society Wig Bank.
In honor of Zusi’s donation, Sporting Kansas City made a fun video:
You can learn more about Pantene Beautiful Lengths and/or donate to the cause here. Pantene hopes to get 8 inches of hair or a donation of $8.
