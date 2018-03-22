KU, Mizzou fans probably won't like paper's ranking of NCAA Tournament games in Omaha

With the Midwest Regional semifinal and championship games being played in Omaha, the World-Herald ranked the top NCAA Tournament games played there.
Kansas, K-State, Mizzou and Wichita State all made the list, but they games don't evoke good memories for fans of all four.
In fact, the top two games likely are ones that Jayhawks and TIgers fans would like to forget.
The No. 1 game was when second-seeded Mizzou lost 86-84 to Norfolk State in 2012. The Tigers had rolled to the Big 12 Tournament title and finished second to KU in the regular-season standings in their last season in the conference.
Only four times before this day had a No. 15 seed knocked off a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament," Jon Nyatawa wrote. "And just prior to this game tipping off, Lehigh had pulled off the stunning upset over Duke. So it couldn't happen again — right? Wrong. .... Chants of “N-S-U, N-S-U” were echoing through the arena down the stretch and the building erupted after Phil Pressey's shot at the buzzer skipped off the back rim."
The No. 2 game played at Omaha? Wichita State's 78-65 rout of the Jayhawks in 2015.
"The two in-state rivals hadn't met on the court since 1993," Nyatawa wrote. "So as one could imagine, the emerging powerhouse program down in Wichita — led by the braggadocious Gregg Marshall and powered by an underrated group of tenacious players — was eagerly awaiting a chance to prove itself. Kansas was not ready for what was coming. Not ready, at all."
The list isn't all bad for KU fans. The No. 4 game is the Jayhawks' comeback win over Purdue in 2012. A K-State win in 2008 and a Shockers victory in 2015 also make the list. You can read more of that here.
