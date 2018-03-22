Royals' late signings, including Moustakas, made them worse to Baseball Prospectus

It's no secret that Baseball Prospectus' preseason projections for the Royals are usually far off the mark.
Over the previous five seasons, Baseball Prospectus has predicted the Royals to win an average of 11 fewer games than they actually did when the games started.
So it was no surprise that when Baseball Prospectus' preseason PECOTA projections* were released in February, it had the Royals winning 66 games. To be fair, this was before a large batch of signings took place across Major League Baseball. That would make it difficult to project what would happen during the season.
*PECOTA is the brainchild of Nate Silver, who is best known for his work at fivethirtyeight.com, and it is a sabermetric way to determine player performance
Since then, the Royals have signed third baseman Mike Moustakas, first baseman Lucas Duda, outfielder Jon Jay and relief pitcher Justin Grimm to major-league contracts.
Curious as to how these moves affected the Royals' PECOTA projection, I took a gander at Baseball Prospectus' standings, which are updated daily, and saw the Royals are now expected to win 65 games and finish behind the rebuilding Tigers and White Sox.
Wait, what?
Yep, the Royals' record is one game worse since they signed Moustakas, Duda and Jay, and they are still tied with the Marlins for the worst expected record in the majors this season.
Thinking that was possibly a mistake, I contacted a member of Baseball Prospectus' chapter in Kansas City and got confirmation that the lower win total was accurate.
Here's a bit of good news, however. FanGraphs' season projections shows the Royals finishing 71-91, which is ahead of the White Sox and Tigers, and just two games behind the Padres.
OK, maybe not good news, but better than what Baseball Prospectus is forecasting.
