Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet has some thoughts on NFL's 'forward progress' rule

Eric Stonestreet visited "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday, and it should be no surprise that he was wearing a Kansas State pullover.
Stonestreet is a Kansas City, Kan., native who attended Kansas State and is now one of the stars of "Modern Family." He's also a vocal fan of the Wildcats, Chiefs and Royals, and a "Big Slick" star.
Before Stonestreet chatted with Eisen, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent was on the show. Stonestreet texted a photo to Eisen during his talk with Vincent. It was the infamous "forward progress" call from the AFC Wild Card Game in January when the Chiefs' Derrick Johnson sacked Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who fumbled.
Stonestreet wanted Eisen to ask Vincent about the "forward progress" rule. When it was Stonestreet's turn on set, Eisen asked him about the "forward progress" calls in the Chiefs' 22-21 playoff loss to the Titans.
"Let me preface this by saying I am not a sour-grapes guy, and I believe you have to play better football than the referees," Stonestreet said. "I 100 percent agree with that. Playing sports growing up, I'm not an excuse maker. Having said that..."
Eisen then showed the picture of Mariota fumbling.
"I'm not going to make excuses of that's why we're not in the playoffs, so for everybody out there saying get over it and wants to 'at me,' is what the kids are saying now, that's not what I'm saying, that clearly was an officiating mistake," Stonestreet said.
Eisen, who had noted that referee Jeff Triplette has retired, said it was his last mistake.
Stonestreet quickly noted there was one more big mistake from Triplette later in the game.
Also during Stonestreet's visit, he gave praise to Kansas for its basketball success (no, really, he did!) and then had to endure some questions about Kansas City barbecue that were written by someone who's clearly never had Kansas City barbecue.
