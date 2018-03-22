Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez
Royals' Salvador Perez keeps smiling, even when he's hit by a pitch

By Pete Grathoff

March 22, 2018 08:15 AM

Is anyone happier than Royals catcher Salvador Perez to be playing baseball again?

His ever-present smile has been on display at spring-training games in Arizona. Heck, even when Perez is hit by a pitch, he flashes his pearly whites.

That's what happened during Wednesday's game against the Indians in Goodyear, Ariz. In the top of the second inning, Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco threw a pitch up and in on Perez. He was plunked on the shoulder and then stutter-stepped as if he had planned to charge the mound.

Of course, Perez didn't go at Carrasco. Instead Perez smiled as he trotted to first base.

Take a look at this video from Cut4:

