Royals' Salvador Perez keeps smiling, even when he's hit by a pitch

Is anyone happier than Royals catcher Salvador Perez to be playing baseball again?
His ever-present smile has been on display at spring-training games in Arizona. Heck, even when Perez is hit by a pitch, he flashes his pearly whites.
That's what happened during Wednesday's game against the Indians in Goodyear, Ariz. In the top of the second inning, Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco threw a pitch up and in on Perez. He was plunked on the shoulder and then stutter-stepped as if he had planned to charge the mound.
Of course, Perez didn't go at Carrasco. Instead Perez smiled as he trotted to first base.
Never miss a local story.
Take a look at this video from Cut4:
Comments