Ticket prices for Midwest Regional games are highest of Sweet 16 sites

The wait is almost over. The men’s NCAA Tournament will start again with games Thursday in Atlanta and Los Angeles.
If you’re one of the lucky few with tickets to the games in one of the four regionals, you’re all set. If you’re hoping to secure tickets to see Kansas in the Midwest Regional in Omaha, it’s gonna cost you.
Prices vary by the resale outlet, but the games in Omaha are the most expensive on some sites. The cost of tickets for contests in Atlanta, where Kansas State plays, is much cheaper.
Here is a breakdown of costs from some of the resale sites:
Never miss a local story.
At Stubhub, the tickets for Midwest Regional games at the CenturyLink Center are the most expensive of the four regions.
The cheapest get-in price is $212, which is more than $40 more than the East Regional games. In Omaha, a lower-bowl ticket is available for $324, and an all-session pass is $399.
In Atlanta, the lowest ticket is going for $75 at Philips Arena, a lower-bowl seat is $225 and an all-session pass can be had for $169.
At Vivid Seats, the least-expensive seat in Omaha is $235 (tied with an East Region ticket for the most expensive). A lower-bowl ticket is $308 and all-session tickets are available as low as $424.
The Omaha World-Herald, citing Vivid Seats data, said the average ticket price for games in Omaha is more expensive than the other regionals.
In Atlanta, the cheapest ticket is $109, a lower-bowl seat is $275 and all-session passes can be found for $194.
Earlier in the week, Tick Pick data also showed that the average price of Midwest Regional games was double the cost of the other regionals, although that disparity has decreased in the ensuing days.
Tick Pick showed that K-State fans can get into Thursday’s game against Kentucky for less than $100. Here is the breakdown:
West Regional in Los Angeles (Gonzaga vs. Florida State and Michigan vs. Texas A&M): $88
South Regional in Atlanta (Kentucky vs. Kansas State and Nevada vs. Loyola Chicago): $89
Midwest Regional in Omaha (Duke vs. Syracuse and Kansas vs. Clemson): $208
East Regional in Boston (Villanova vs. West Virginia and Purdue vs. Texas Tech): $255
The most expensive ticket price by region:
South Regional in Atlanta (Kentucky vs. Kansas State and Nevada vs. Loyola Chicago): $495
East Regional in Boston (Villanova vs. West Virginia and Purdue vs. Texas Tech): $1,112
Midwest Regional in Boston (Duke vs. Syracuse and Kansas vs. Clemson): $1,650
West Regional in Los Angeles (Gonzaga vs. Florida State and Michigan vs. Texas A&M): $2,253
Seat Geek shows the least-expensive ticket is $214 in Omaha and an all-session ticket is going for $402.
In Atlanta, the get-in price is $88 and $230 for the weekend games.
Prime Sports is selling only lower-bowl seats, which are going for $425 to $850, in Omaha. All-session tickets are $775 to $1,700. The Midwest Regional tickets are the most expensive of any region.
The cost in Atlanta is $149 a ticket, $298 for lower-bowl seats and an all-session pass can also be had for $298.
Comments