Atlanta Hawks being sued for racial discrimination by former employee who is white

A woman who had worked for the Atlanta Hawks is suing the NBA team, saying she was fired when she complained about the team's alleged discrimination against white employees.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Margo Kline filed a lawsuit Friday and claimed that "Hawks external affairs director David Lee, who is black, promoted a culture of discrimination against white people, especially white women."
Deadspin acquired a copy of the lawsuit, which said Kline, who is white, worked as a community development coordinator in the Hawks' corporate social responsibility department from June 2012 to March 13, 2017.
The lawsuit alleges the discriminatory actions included:
**being dismissive and exclusionary toward white employees, especially white females, including Kline
**making jokes about white culture
**making it clear that Lee wanted to hire black individuals and did not want to hire white females for positions opening up in his department
**expecting and requiring more of white individuals, especially white females, than black individuals in the department
**promoting and hiring less qualified black individuals over white individuals, especially white females
**more readily and quickly offering raises and promotions to black individuals and males.
The suit says Kline complained to Hawks officials.
After lodging the complaint, Kline said the ways she was retaliated against included
**subjecting (Kline) to undue and unfair scrutiny of her work
**withholding information from (Kline) to impede her ability to do her job
**crediting others with work that (Kline) handled
**gossiping and speaking negatively about (Kline) to others in the department, creating an environment where others felt empowered to ridicule and belittle (Kline)
Kline said she was put on "Final Written Warning" in February 2017, and despite trying without success to ascertain why she had received the warning, was fired a month later.
The Hawks told the Journal-Constitution: “We take all claims of discrimination seriously and have performed a thorough review of these baseless claims. The case was quickly dismissed at the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) level. We deny these claims and will vigorously defend against them.”
