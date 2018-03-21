Frank Martin's advice for parents at youth-league games: Shut up and let kids play

Frank Martin realizes the dichotomy.
Martin is a fiery presence at South Carolina basketball games, and that hasn't changed from his days when he was the coach at Kansas State.
But when it comes to his sons' youth basketball games, Martin says he is a silent spectator. He just wishes those parents around him were as well.
Martin tweeted last month about going to his son's fifth-grade game and while another contest was finishing up, a parent ran on the court. In a news conference last week, Martin talked more about the behavior of parents at youth sporting events.
"With all due respect to most parents out there, I probably know more about basketball than most of them, OK?" Martin said in the news conference last week. "But I sit in the stands and I don’t say a word. There’s two guys refereeing a fourth-grade game on a Sunday morning. What could they possibly be making? 20 bucks a game? ... So on a Sunday morning instead of being at church, those guys are out there trying to make a couple bucks, to pay their bills, feed their families.
"Do you think they really care what fourth-grade team wins? Do you really think that they like sat at home and said, ‘Oh I can’t wait to officiate that game tomorrow, because that one team, I can’t wait to get that 10-year-old kid and embarrass him in front of people.’ Do you really think that’s what they’re doing?"
Martin went on to talk about the sacrifices that coaches make for their youth teams. They give up free time to help coach and then have to endure listening to parents who claim to know better.
"So there’s someone that's giving up their personal time on a Sunday, for free, to help other people’s children, yet we’re gonna have the adults in the stands yelling obscenities at the officials?" Martin said. "Criticizing every decision the coach makes? Yelling at the kids, like the kids — they’re 10 years old, man. Like if they're a LeBron James and Dwyane Wade playing in the NBA Finals, like they know how to handle their coach over here and their parent over here yelling at them.
"Then we wonder why kids get confused man, why kids rebel, why kids don’t know how to listen."
Martin said that if a parent really wants to be vocal, he or she should consider coaching the team and then they can "yell all you want."
You can see more of what Martin said in the video above.
Comments