NFL reportedly will have new guidelines for catch rule. Here's what would change

The good news for Cowboys fans: that Dez Bryant catch in the playoffs against the Packers was not an incompletion after all.
The bad news: it obviously comes three years too late to make a difference.
However, the Washington Post reported that the NFL is poised to have a new catch rule next season, and that's good news for football fans everywhere. People watching NFL games have pretty much given up trying to determine what is a catch.
Every week seemed to bring confusion, including in the Chiefs' game against the Dolphins last season when Tyreek Hill appeared to score a touchdown only to have it ruled incomplete.
Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, told the Post that the NFL's competition committee plans to make two changes to the catch rule:
1. A receiver will make a catch if he has control of the ball. The Post story said "any slight movement of the football in the receiver’s hands detected via replay review would not result in an incompletion."
2. The NFL will do away with the provision that a receiver going to the ground while making a catch must maintain control of the ball.
Also, there must be "indisputable" video evidence to overturn a catch, Vincent said.
“The Dez Bryant play, that’d be a catch” under the new rule, Vincent told The Post. “The Jesse James play, that’d be a catch.”
James' apparent touchdown for the Steelers in a game against the Patriots last year was overturned and Pittsburgh ended up losing. James didn't "survive the ground." Hopefully, fans won't have to hear those three words again.
Bryant's non-catch came against the Packers in a Divisional playoff game on Jan. 11, 2015.
The rule changes, which The Post said could be presented next week at the NFL's annual meeting, appear to fulfill the wishes of commissioner Roger Goodell. During his annual Super Bowl news conference, Goodell said he wanted the catch rule changed.
"From our standpoint, I would like to start back, instead of adding to the rule, subtracting the rule. Start over again and look at the rule fundamentally from the start," Goodell said at the time. "Because I think when you add or subtract things you can still lead to confusion. These rules are very complex — you have to look at what the unintended consequences are of making a change, which is what the Competition Committee, in my view, does so well and with so much thought."
