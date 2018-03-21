With KU, K-State in Sweet 16, police and fire departments exchange snarky tweets

The Big 12 is certainly proud that four of its 10 teams are in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
But that doesn't mean that fans of the Sunflower Showdown rivals Kansas State and Kansas aren't above poking fun at one another.
For example, the Lawrence Police Department got in a dig at Kansas State about its lack of success through the years in the NCAA Tournament compared with the Jayhawks.
The Lawrence police tweeted at the Riley County Police Department with some "helpful" advice. That started a funny Twitter exchange.
It happened Sunday night after Kansas State beat the University of Maryland, Baltimore County:
The Riley County police offered a so-so response, but Lawrence brought the heat in return:
A K-State fan took matters into his own hands with a savage burn of the KU football team:
The Lawrence police department struck back with this:
The Manhattan fire department also responded to that first tweet from the Lawrence police with a football reference:
On Monday, the Lawrence police department didn't respond to that tweet, but really did:
Things settled down after that, but it will be interesting to see if there are more funny tweets coming this weekend.
