For Pete's Sake

Watch Loyola's Ben Richardson, Clayton Custer making big shots ... as fifth graders

By Pete Grathoff

By Pete Grathoff

March 20, 2018 02:05 PM

To an outsider, there would seem to be no doubt which team people in Kansas City would be cheering for in the South Region.

Kansas State takes on Kentucky, and whichever Wildcats team comes out on top will take on the Loyola Chicago-Nevada winner in the Elite Eight.

So, yeah, it's clear that KC would be behind Kansas State* in a normal year.

*Other than KU fans who don't like their rival

But a large number of people in Overland Park will be cheering on Loyola, because two of the Ramblers played at Blue Valley Northwest. Guards Ben Richardson and Clayton Custer grew up in Overland Park and have been key performers for Loyola, which already has upset Tennessee and Miami in the NCAA Tournament.

These two have been teammates for a very long time. On Tuesday, Spectrum Sports shared video on Facebook of Richardson and Custer from their days as hoops players in the fifth and sixth grade. It's cute.

