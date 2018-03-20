Take a sneak peek at Royals' special uniforms for 2018 season

Major League Baseball on Monday unveiled the special uniforms and caps that teams will be wearing on holidays during the 2018 season.

Teams will have a unique look for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day.

In a news release, MLB shared details of what will go into those looks.

For Mother's Day on May 13, MLB said: "players will wear newly designed caps highlighted by a pink crown and team color brim. A matching pair of pink socks is optional for every player, while regular Club jerseys will be adorned by a pink ribbon on the left chest. Since 2006, players have swung pink bats, worn pink ribbon decals and sported pink wristbands on Mother's Day to raise awareness and, through charity auctions, funds to fight breast cancer."

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Royals caps for Mothers Day https://t.co/ibIzZaz3by — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) March 19, 2018

The Royals will wear Memorial Day uniforms and caps for games played from May 26 to May 28. There will be a moment of silence each day and pregame festivities. The five stars on the caps will signify the five branches of the armed forces. While many teams will be wearing white or gray, the Royals will be in blue:

Royals' Memorial Day caps https://t.co/QMcBvRafut — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) March 19, 2018

Royals' jerseys for Memorial Day https://t.co/lIhTditjEw — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) March 19, 2018

Royals' jerseys for Memorial Day (part 2) https://t.co/7uIbDKVwo6 — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) March 19, 2018

The MLB release notes that the Father's Day look will allow players "the option of wearing multi-pattern blue-dyed socks. Players have worn blue ribbons and sported blue wristbands throughout the years on Father's Day since MLB first partnered with the Prostate Cancer Foundation in 1996." Fathers Day is June 17.

Royals' Father Day caps

https://t.co/3riSqopInA — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) March 19, 2018

Independence Day uniforms will be worn July 2-4. MLB said, "clubs will also wear a matching jersey, and after a popular debut in 2017, player socks will match the rest of the uniform with a stars & stripes pattern." The caps will have a special message, too:

Royals' Independence Day caps https://t.co/g1tbXfDALT — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) March 19, 2018

Royals' Independence Day caps, part II https://t.co/jr1eftxz4Y — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) March 19, 2018

Read More undefined

Royals' Independence Day jerseys, part II

https://t.co/oqX067uK74 — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) March 19, 2018

Naturally, all the items will be available for sale.