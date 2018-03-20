Paul Pierce's adorable 4-year-old son is already working on his dunking skills

This is the first season in almost 20 years that fans can't watch Paul Pierce play. He played 15 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Clippers, Nets and Wizards and retired after the 2016-17 season.
Before that, Pierce was a star for three years with the Kansas Jayhawks.
But who knows, maybe another Pierce will be playing for KU in the future. Pierce shared a video of his 4-year-old son Prince practicing his basketball skills on a Little Tikes Basketball net. You can see it in the video above.
Comments