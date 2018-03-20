Syracuse's 'flat and farms' comment didn't sit well with people in Nebraska

While Syracuse was celebrating its upset win Sunday over Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament, the Orange turned its attention to it next game, which will be played in Omaha.
Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic tweeted what she overheard in the Syracuse locker room: "“Nebraska is like Missouri. Flat and farms.”
I'm not sure why Missouri was used as a comparison, but whatever the case, the comment didn't sit well with the fine folks in the Cornhusker state.
Chris Peters of the Omaha World-Herald took a closer look at the number of farms in Nebraska and New York state. Ditto for the flatness.
As Peters wrote in the article with the headline, "People who live in itty-bitty Syracuse (N.Y.) shouldn't throw shade on Nebraska:"
"When the Syracuse Orange come to Omaha, they'll arrive in a city three times the size of their own where people make nearly twice as much money a year on average.
"And the zoo. Don't even get us started on the zoo.
"So yeah, Nebraska's a little flat. It has its fair share of farms. But man, look who's calling the kettle black. Or the orange orange.
"Just take note of this, small-timers. When you park your bus for the big game in the big city on Friday night, this isn't little Syracuse (population 143,378).
"Here in a real city, the parking meters run till 9."
On Twitter, others offered their thoughts on the comment:
