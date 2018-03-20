Former Mizzou player Jordan Clarkson thinks dinosaurs were once pets for giant humans

There are a lot of good science podcasts out there, so you can skip the Uninterrupted Road Trippin’ podcast with DJ Montage and Allie Clifton.
Last year, Kyrie Irving talked about his flat earth theory on the podcast. This week, former Mizzou star Jordan Clarkson was on the podcast and put forth a theory that is even more bizarre.
Clarkson and his Cavaliers teammate Larry Nance Jr. were guests on the podcast and the talk turned to DJ Montage and his belief that dinosaurs never existed.
That led to this exchange:
Clarkson: I don’t believe in dinosaurs either. Well no, I actually do. I believe that - alright this is gonna get a little crazy, alright. I’m gonna take y’all a little left on this. OK, so y’all know how we got dogs and stuff, right?
DJ Montage: Right.
Clarkson: So, I think it was bigger people in the world before us, and, like, the dinosaurs (were) they pets.
DJ Montage: On a leash? Like a pet? So how big were these people?
Clarkson: Oh, you look at a dinosaur. They got to be three times bigger than them.
DJ Montage: Where are their bones?
Clarkson: Mm-hm.
The bones thing is apparently kind of a big deal with DJ Montage, because he later wondered why no dinosaur bones have been discovered in Ohio.
“I didn’t find a triceratops in Kentucky," DJ Montage said. "They’re all in somewhere in Arizona, they’re all in Jurassic Park."
Mm-hm, indeed.
There are plenty of sites where DJ Montage can read up on the reasons why Ohio is without dinosaur bones.
As for Clarkson's hot take on dinosaurs being pets, maybe he meant this:
