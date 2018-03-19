ESPN doesn't think much of chances for KU and K-State in reseeding of Sweet 16 teams

Whew. The Madness isn't over, of course. Fans are merely getting a breather before the NCAA Tournament kicks back into high gear Thursday night.
With so many upsets over the weekend, the outlook for the tournament has changed dramatically now that we are down to the Sweet 16. Here is what various outlets are saying about the best chances for Kansas and Kansas State for the rest of the tournament.
ESPN's reseeding
ESPN reseeded the remaining 16 teams, and didn't think much of the chances for Kansas or Kansas State. Although KU is the top seed in the Midwest, they are the No. 10 seed overall and third in the Midwest Region behind Duke and Clemson.
"Bill Self might be approaching his most impressive postseason feat," Myron Medcalf wrote. "The Jayhawks are playing a four-guard lineup that works best when Udoka Azubuike is healthy and avoiding foul trouble. ...
"Azubuike changed the (Seton Hall) game in limited time. And Kansas continues to find a way in challenging circumstances."
Kansas State is seeded 16th overall and fourth in the South Region.
"Yes, they won without Dean Wade, but UMBC failed to score in a significant 10-minute stretch in the second half, and Kansas State could not capitalize," Medcalf wrote.
"But the Wildcats dominated Creighton in the opening round, also without Wade, who is dealing with a foot injury. If Kansas State duplicates Sunday's effort, however, when it faces Kentucky in the Sweet 16, Bruce Weber's team will lose by 20-plus."
Washington Post's odds
Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post looked at the chances of winning the national championship for each of the Sweet 16 teams. In this list, six teams have better shot than KU, which has a 4.5 percent chance of being crowned champs again. The Jayhawks have a 21 percent chance of making the Final Four. Duke, which is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, is the runaway favorite to win it all.
K-State has a 14 percent chance of making the Final Four and a 1.0 percent chance of being national champs, which is ahead of three other schools. You can read more here.
Vegas says...
According to VegasInsider.com, KU has the third-best chance of winning the national championship at 6-1. K-State is a 60-1 shot, which is better than just two teams still alive.
Fivethirtyeight's update
Fivethirtyeight.com's interactive bracket shows Kansas has an 11 percent chance to being national champions, while K-State has a 2 percent shot. The Wildcats also have a 29 percent chance of getting past Kentucky.
More odds
Bleacher Report put its own odds of the remaining 16 teams. K-State is a 60-1 shot to win the national title. "The Wildcats are lucky UMBC made history in the first round, because they probably would have gotten destroyed by Virginia without (Dean) Wade," Kerry Miller wrote. "It'll take more than just him to win it all, but let's just say Kansas State won't be winning the title if Wade doesn't return in short order."
The Jayhawks are a 10-1 shot. "Kansas isn't quite as dependent on the three-pointer as Villanova is, but when that shot isn't falling, things get ugly," Miller wrote. "The Jayhawks are 1-4 when shooting 31.5 percent or worse, and they were held to 65 points or fewer in three of those games. Moreover, even if Udoka Azubuike (knee) is back to full strength in time for the Sweet 16, this is not a great rebounding team that has limited depth, especially in the frontcourt."
