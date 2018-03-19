Seton Hall's garbage-time basket against KU broke hearts in Las Vegas

There was no late drama in Kansas' 83-79 win Saturday night over Seton Hall in the NCAA Tournament in Wichita.
But there was a last-second shot that broke a lot of hearts.
The Jayhawks led 79-76 with 10 seconds to play when Malik Newman and Denote' Graham both made two free throws and pushed the advantage to seven points. That was important to fans in Las Vegas, because the Jayhawks were favored to win by 4 1/2 points.
Twitter user Mike Van Erman shot video of the sad scene when Seton Hall's Myles Powell made a three-pointer at the buzzer that made it a four-point game.
Never miss a local story.
The worst comment you can hear in the video is a man claiming that all the players know the line: "These kids all the number. They all know the number."
Be warned, there is a lot of cursing in this video:
Comments