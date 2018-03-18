These win probability charts from Nevada's comeback win over Cincinnati are insane

Is the NCAA Tournament really been just four days old?
So much has happened in such a short period of time that a sports fan's brain may not be able to process it all. What's happened in the South Region alone has been unfathomable.
The latest crazy event came Sunday night when Nevada rallied from a 22-point deficit and beat second-seeded Cincinnati 75-73. The Bearcats were in total control. Or so it seemed.
The Wolf Pack ended the game on a 32-8 run and ensured that none of the top four seeds in the South will be in the Sweet 16. ESPN said that's the first time a region has failed to have a top-four team in the Sweet 16 since seeding began in 1979.
Never miss a local story.
How remarkable was Nevada's comeback? Just take a look at this win probability chart from the game:
Here is one from ESPN, and Darren Rovell noted that Cincinnati had a 99.9 percent chance of winning the game at one point, which was better than the Falcons when they were up 28-3 on the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
Comments