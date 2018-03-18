Five things you may not know about new Royals pitcher Justin Grimm

The Royals got some help for the bullpen on Sunday when they signed former Cubs and Rangers pitcher Justin Grimm.
Grimm, who was part of the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship team, has four saves and 43 holds in his career. Here five things that you may not know about him:
1. After he was called up to the major leagues by the Texas Rangers in 2012, Grimm told ESPN.com that he was inspired as a kid by former Royals pitcher Jimmy Gobble.
Grimm was a little-league pitcher at the time when Gobble visited a game. Both were born in Bristol, Tenn., and went to high school across the state line in Bristol, Va.
Gobble had just been drafted by the Royals with the 43rd overall pick in the 2003 draft when he was at Grimm’s game.
This is from the ESPN story:
As kids surrounded Gobble, asking him for autographs, Grimm looked to his parents and simply said: "I want to be that some day."
2. Grimm and his wife, Gina, attended the University of Georgia. Gina was an All-American gymnast who helped Georgia win the 2009 NCAA title.
In January, the couple attended the BCS championship game between the Bulldogs and Alabama in Atlanta. According to MLB.com, Cubs pitcher Jon Lester has a suite at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the game was played.
"My good friend Jon, who I owe my life to, has a box at the stadium," Grimm told MLB.com. "He decided to do a pro move and give me the box. I'm going to enjoy it with a lot of my friends. It's pretty special. He'll never know how much it means to me."
3. A Chicago Sun-Times story notes that baseballs autographed by Grimm are believed to be owned by more than two dozen celebrities. That's because Grimm was the catcher for honorary first pitches and would sign the balls.
Among the people Grimm has caught: singers Wayne Newton and Brett Eldredge, actor Joe Montegna and former soccer star Bryan Robson.
“And it’s not just about the stars,” Grimm told the Sun-Times. “You’re meeting war veterans and all sorts of people. I caught a lady who was 100 years old last year. And she was able to let the ball go. I mean, that’s just awesome.
“It’s small things like that, that make it pretty cool.”
4. Grimm is in favor of bringing back the bullpen carts.
The Arizona DIamondbacks are going to use golf carts to ferry relievers to the mound, and Grimm had been planning how to make a grand entrance.
“I’m into in,” Grimm told the Chicago Tribune's Teddy Greenstein. “I’m thinking about ways to make the entrance fun. Like they call my name, I tell the (driver) to scoot over and I’m driving this rig.
“Or let’s have the teams buy (Ferrari) 458 Italias and roll up in those, know what I mean? A convertible in Cubs blue with some red accents.”
In a serious moment, Grimm told Greenstein that he the carts could prove beneficial.
“You run out there sometimes and think: Dang, my legs aren’t under me right now. Takes a second. So I think it would be appreciated in the dog days of the season,” Grimm said.
5. Grimm's name is on a short list of major-league pitchers who have struck out four batters in one inning.
It happened Aug. 29, 2014 at Busch Stadium. Grimm struck out Oscar Taveras,Daniel Descalso,Matt Carpenter and Kolten Wong. Descalso reached base on a wild pitch.
