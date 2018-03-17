For Pete's Sake

March 17, 2018 10:11 PM

Loyola's Clayton Custer on winning shot: 'I cannot believe that that just happened'

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

It wasn’t quite the shot heard round the world, but Clayton Custer’s game-winner for Loyola on Saturday night certainly traveled up I-35 from Texas to Kansas City.

Custer had the game-winning basket Saturday night as Loyola Chicago pulled a second straight upset by beating Tennessee 63-62 in Dallas and advancing to the Sweet 16. There were undoubtedly a lot of happy folks in Overland Park, because Custer and teammate Ben Richardson both played at Blue Valley Northwest.

After hitting the game-winner, Custer said he might have had a little help from above.

“I don’t how to say this, but I’ve got to give glory to God on that one,” Custer told CBS’s Ros Gold-Onwude. “The ball hit the front of the rim and popped up in the air. I think that’s just all the years of hard work coming into one play.

“I have put my whole heart and soul into this game, and I’ve worked so hard since I was so little and to get that bounce on that shot, It makes all those hours in the gym worth it. I cannot believe that that just happened.”

Here is the shot that won it for the 11th-seeded Ramblers (video from NCAA March Madness):

NewEmbed

Custer had 10 points, three assists and two rebounds in the game. Richardson scored six points and also had three assists and two rebounds.

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Comments

Videos

View more video

For Pete's Sake