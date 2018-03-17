Loyola's Clayton Custer on winning shot: 'I cannot believe that that just happened'

It wasn’t quite the shot heard round the world, but Clayton Custer’s game-winner for Loyola on Saturday night certainly traveled up I-35 from Texas to Kansas City.
Custer had the game-winning basket Saturday night as Loyola Chicago pulled a second straight upset by beating Tennessee 63-62 in Dallas and advancing to the Sweet 16. There were undoubtedly a lot of happy folks in Overland Park, because Custer and teammate Ben Richardson both played at Blue Valley Northwest.
After hitting the game-winner, Custer said he might have had a little help from above.
“I don’t how to say this, but I’ve got to give glory to God on that one,” Custer told CBS’s Ros Gold-Onwude. “The ball hit the front of the rim and popped up in the air. I think that’s just all the years of hard work coming into one play.
“I have put my whole heart and soul into this game, and I’ve worked so hard since I was so little and to get that bounce on that shot, It makes all those hours in the gym worth it. I cannot believe that that just happened.”
Here is the shot that won it for the 11th-seeded Ramblers (video from NCAA March Madness):
Custer had 10 points, three assists and two rebounds in the game. Richardson scored six points and also had three assists and two rebounds.
