Thanks to replay, final minute of Wichita State-Marshall game took nearly 20 minutes

With one minute to play in Wichita State's NCAA Tournament game Friday against Marshall, the Shockers trailed 78-72.
When the game ended 18 minutes and 26 seconds later, Marshall had won 81-75.
Confused? You wouldn't be if you watched the game.
According to Deadspin's Timothy Burke, the final minute of the game took 18:26 of real time to finish thanks to timeouts and series of reviews. That's the longest final minute in an NCAA Tournament game since Deadspin started tracking it six years ago, Burke said in a tweet.
It was such a long closing minutes, that West Virginia coach Bob Huggins appeared to nod off briefly. Or perhaps he was just resting his eyes.
Perhaps Huggins was just caught checking some notes, since West Virginia played after the Shockers' game. However, many people watching on television took note of the delays.
