KU fans land on list of most obnoxious in college basketball

In case you have not heard, Kansas has won 14 straight Big 12 titles.
That's an unprecedented accomplishment in college basketball history. But according to Thrillist.com, with great success comes great annoyance. Well, from the fan base at least.
In its list of the most obnoxious fans in college basketball, Thrillist put KU's supporters at No. 15. That's behind Arizona, Kentucky, North Carolina and, of course, Duke.
The good news, if there is such a thing for being on this list: KU fans aren't the worst in the Big 12. That honor goes to West Virginia fans.
Here is part of what Matt Meltzer and Jeff Zanotti wrote about Jayhawks fans:
"KU's problem is they’re a great program in a basketball-mad region where the only decent team within a day’s drive is Creighton. Maybe Mizzou in a good year. With nobody around to tell them otherwise, Kansas fans think they’re the kings of the sport because James Naismith, inventor of basketball, coached there. ...
"Being the perennial winner that’s not as hateable as Duke or Kentucky doesn’t make them the good guy. Even if they are from Kansas."
OK, then. The writers managed to take a swipe at K-State, Wichita State and Mizzou while putting down KU fans.
You can read more on what they wrote about KU fans and see the whole list here. No. 1 may surprise you.
