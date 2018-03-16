New Washington quarterback Alex Smith is aware of what he didn't do with Chiefs

At his first news conference with Washington, quarterback Alex Smith was asked Thursday about criticism regarding his ability to throw deep and whether it was warranted.
Smith smiled and chuckled like someone who had heard this question before.
"I think as a quarterback (it's) my job to run the offense and within that there's a lot, whatever the defense is going to give you, right?" Smith said. "If it dictates throwing the ball down field, certainly you want to be able to take advantage and make them pay.
"Yeah, you want to spread the ball around and certainly be efficient. You want to be good in all areas, right? When you take shots down field, you want to be good at it. Certainly, when you're possession throwing, you want to be good at that too. I think you want to be well-rounded in all you do."
Smith, who was traded from the Chiefs to Washington in January, added that the offseason was a time to reflect on ways to improve.
"I'm trying to get better at everything," Smith said.
Smith also called himself a "Swiss-army knife" in that he could do a lot of different things. In 76 career regular-season games with the Chiefs, Smith threw for 17,608 yards, 102 touchdowns and just 33 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,672 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Chiefs won two AFC West division titles and a playoff game during Smith's time. But he's painfully aware of what he didn't do.
“I've never won a championship. I’ve never won a Super Bowl. That’s what we’re all chasing, the ultimate," Smith said. "I think this is the ultimate team sport in the world . . . . We’re chasing that ultimate dream, we’re trying to find a way. That’s the challenge for me, can we find a way?”
“Certainly as you get older, you realize the opportunities more. You cherish it and more and more because you realize that there’s an end for everybody, and that excites me — that challenge. Can we find a way? Can we find a way to come together and get it done?”
You can watch his introductory news conference here.
