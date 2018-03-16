Here is how Arizona's loss destroyed most NCAA Tournament brackets

In a way, we're all like Charlie Brown.
If you know the cartoon strip, then you probably remember how Lucy would pretend to hold a football for Charlie Brown to kick, only to pull it away at the last second and he would fall on his back.
That, in a nutshell, is what happens to our hopes of success in NCAA Tournament pools. That bracket looks fabulous on Thursday morning and then the games begin. Hours later, our chances are toast.
There were two big upsets on Thursday: 11th-seeded Loyola Chicago beat Miami, and 14th-seeded Buffalo thumped Arizona. That latter game destroyed many a bracket.
At ESPN's pool, just 6,306 brackets remained perfect after the first 16 games. That was out of 17.3 million brackets. That's 0.04 percent.
NCAA.com is tracking the brackets at Bleacher Report, CBS, ESPN and Yahoo, and thousands remain perfect. That's out of tens of millions of brackets, so less than 1 percent remain perfect.
In the ESPN Bracket Challenge, Arizona's loss really hurt 5 percent of the people playing, because they had the Wildcats in the Final Four.
Here is the breakdown at CBS:
The South Region is a mess, because Arizona and Miami were both playing in that part of the bracket. Arizona's loss was particularly significant because the Wildcats seemed to have the best shot at upsetting the top seeds: Virginia and Cincinnati. Alas, that's one less worry for those schools.
Kentucky also benefits. Ask any UK fan today and they'll tell you that they are thrilled Kentucky gets Buffalo next instead of Arizona.
If you were one of those people who had Arizona making a deep run, here are a few tweets that should cheer you up:
