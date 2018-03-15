Miami guard Ja'Quan Newton
Miami guard Ja'Quan Newton 0) defends against a drive to the basket by Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer
Blue Valley Northwest grad fuels first big upset of NCAA Tournament with this shot

By Pete Grathoff

March 15, 2018 05:06 PM

For some people, this was expected. But according to the seeds, No. 11 Loyola Chicago's 64-62 win Thursday over sixth-seeded Miami was the first big upset of the NCAA Tournament.

A Blue Valley Northwest grad hit one of the game's biggest shots .

Clayton Custer's three-pointer late in in the game tied things at 60-60. The Hurricanes went back ahead 62-61 when Donte Ingram made a three-pointer with 0.3 seconds to play that won it for Loyola.

Custer led the Ramblers with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He made 4 of his 6 three-point attempts, and none was bigger than this shot with 1 minute, 13 seconds to play. Custer, a redshirt junior who transferred from Iowa State, had 11 points in the second half.

Ben Richardson, who also attended BV Northwest, had five rebounds and eight assists for the Ramblers.

Here is Custer's big shot:

Loyola was a popular pick to pull the upset before the tournament, and the Ramblers did just that thanks to Custer and Ingram. It was Loyola's first NCAA Tournament win in 33 years.

Here is Ingram's game-winning shot:

