Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the third hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Palm Harbor, Fla. Mike Carlson AP Photo
Here's Tiger Woods calmly sinking a 71-foot putt at Arnold Palmer Invitational

By Pete Grathoff

March 15, 2018 12:12 PM

Tiger Woods fever is building.

Woods finished second at the Valspar Championship over the weekend in only his fourth official tournament since he had back surgery for the fourth time 11 months earlier.

According to the Sporting News, the Valspar Championship had a 5.1 overnight TV rating on NBC, a 190 percent increase from the comparable final round last year. That story notes that outside of the four major tournaments, it was the highest rated PGA Tour broadcast in nearly five years.

That performance apparently was not a fluke.

On Thursday, Woods was off to a hot start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla. ESPN noted that Woods was bogey-free over his first nine holes of a tournament for the first time this season. He also had his best score to par (3-under).

He took the lead with a 71-foot putt. Take a look:

The Masters begins in three weeks, and Woods is now the favorite to win, according to at least one oddsmaker.

Yep, Tiger Woods fever is building.

