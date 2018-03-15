'Person of Interest' fills in for coach Dale Sveum during Royals team photo

It's not all baseball for the Royals while they're in Surprise, Ariz., for spring training.
The Royals had a private screening of the new movie, "Paul, Apostle Of Christ" on Wednesday night.
The star of the movie is Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus Christ in the movie,"The Passion of the Christ" and was on the television show, "Person of Interest."
Earlier on Wednesday, Caviezel visited Royals camp. According to former Star writer Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, Royals manager Ned Yost quipped, "Jesus is over there taking selfies."
Caviezel also took batting practice at Surprise Stadium, and then helped the Royals for a team photo.
Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com said Caviezel took bench coach Dale Sveum's place while he was at a doctor's appointment.
"(Caviezel) put on Dale's uniform and did a good job filling in," Yost told Flanagan. "We'll just photoshop Dale's head for his later on."
The Associated Press noted that Emily Penning, who is executive assistant to general manager Dayton Moore, was giving instructions during the photo shoot.
"And Emily was going, 'Jesus, you need to move back a little bit. Jesus, we're glad you're here,'" Yost said. "(Caviezel replied), 'Yeah, you're really going to need me this year.'"
Caviezel has obviously seen the predictions about the Royals' chances this season. Despite being in movies and on television, he was excited for his visit to camp.
"I think it's more humbling for me to pop into a picture and impersonate some guy," Caviezel told the Associated Press. "I enjoyed it, just getting into a team photo. How many times would you ever be on a MLB field?"
