Former Northern Iowa player recounts shot that broke KU's heart in 2010 NCAA tourney

Northern Iowa's Ali Farokhmanesh pumps his fist after his three-pointer extended the Panthers' lead against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Northern Iowa went on to win 69-67, eliminating the top-seeded Jayhawks. (March 20, 2010). The Wichita Eagle