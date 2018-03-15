There was happy ending for that crying Arizona State kid at NCAA Tournament

March will break your heart, man.
That's particularly true if you're a kid watching your favorite college basketball team in the NCAA Tournament. If it seems like you often see children crying at NCAA Tournament games, it's because it happens frequently
Last year, it was the Northwestern fan who lost it when the Wildcats were beaten by Gonzaga.
In 2014, there was a young Kansas fan who couldn't control his emotions as the Jayhawks were stunned by Stanford.
On Wednesday night, a boy who was rooting for Arizona State was shown during the Sun Devils' game against Syracuse weeping late in the game.
The Arizona State men's basketball team tweeted that the boy's name is Jacob and he's the son of the team's athletic director. After Syracuse's 60-56 victory, Jacob did something sweet:
