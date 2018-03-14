Still haven't filled out that NCAA Tournament bracket? Here's what experts are saying

SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Star college basketball columnists Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian break down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket shortly after its announcement on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star college basketball columnists Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian break down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket shortly after its announcement on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star