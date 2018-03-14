Still haven't filled out that NCAA Tournament bracket? Here's what experts are saying

There's still time!
If you want to enter an NCAA men's basketball tournament pool online or at work, you have a day to get that bracket filled out. Stumped on who to pick? Who are the dark horses? Well, here are what the experts are saying for those who still looking for tips:
There are a few things to note from Fivethirtyeight.com.
First, Kansas has an 8 percent chance of winning the tournament, a 15 percent chance of making the title game and a 32 percent shot at being in the FInal Four. The Jayhawks' opening-round opponent is Penn, which has a 5 percent chance of winning the game. That's the best odds of any 16 seed in the tournament.
Never miss a local story.
Mizzou has a 29 percent of beating Florida State and an 8 percent chance of getting to the Sweet 16. Kansas State's chances of winning its first game is 42 percent, and the Wildcats have a 7 percent chance of being in the Sweet 16.
Looking for a first-round upset? Fivethirtyeight says No. 10 seed Texas has a 60 percent chance of beating Nevada. Ditto for 10th-seeded Butler against Arkansas. Loyola Chicago is an 11th seed, but has a 40 percent shot of knocking off No. 6 Miami. As for the annual 12th-seed upset win, Fivethirtyeight thinks New Mexico State (38 percent) has the best shot at winning.
Villanova (18 percent) and Virginia (14 percent) have the best chances of winning the national title.
SportsLine.com simulated every NCAA Tournament game 10,000 times, and came up with at least one big upset: No. 14 seed Stephen A. Austin beating No. 3 Texas Tech.
Two of the CBS Sports experts who made picks had 12th-seeded Davidson pulling the upset over Kentucky in the first round, and three had Loyola making it to the Sweet 16. That would be a shake-up for the South region. Reid Forgrave's bracket shows Kansas losing to North Carolina State in the Round of 32 and Mizzou making it to the Sweet 16.
Ken Pomeroy shows Penn having an 11.2 percent chance of becoming the first 16th-seeded team to win. That'd be bad news for KU fans. Gonzaga, the fourth seed in the West, has an 8.9 percent chance returning to the Final Four. Butler, the 10th seed in the East, and Oklahoma, the 10th seed in the Midwest, are the only double-digit seed with a better than 50 percent chance of winning its first game.
Butler has a 55.8 percent chance of winning its first game and 18.2 percent shot of advancing to the Sweet 16. The Sooners have a 50.2 percent chance of winning the opener. Missouri (49.1 percent) and Kansas State (44.0 percent) both would lose first-round games. Looking for an upset in the South Region? Buffalo is a 13 seed but has a 28.2 percent chance of beating Arizona.
Villanova (18.1 percent), Virginia (17.6) and Duke (12.3) are the favorites.
At Sports Illustrated, three of the experts who made picks put Loyola in the Sweet 16. Max Meyer sees Penn beating KU and a Sweet 16 matchup in the Midwest between Seton Hall and New Mexico State. Molly Geary has New Mexico State in the Sweet 16 as well, but it would lose to the Jayhawks in her bracket.
If USA Today's Scott Gleeson's bracket comes true, it would be a crazy time in Kansas. That's because he has Wichita State playing the Jayhawks in the Final Four. KU would advance but lose to Virginia in the title game. Two of the USA Today experts pick 12th-seeded San Diego State to upset Ohio State in the West Region. Two also have Loyola in the Sweet 16 and one other picks it upsetting Miami in the first round.
ESPN's Basketball Power Index, thinks Butler (58.4 percent) and Davidson (40.2 percent) are among the best shots at pulling a big first-round upset. Have an itch to pick a 14th seed to win at least one game? ESPN gives Montana a 10.2 percent chance to upset third-seeded Michigan.
Kansas has a 3.7 percent chance of winning the tournament and a 22.5 percent shot at being in the Final Four. Missouri (46.3 percent) and K-State (37.3 percent) are not favored to win their first games. Virginia (23 percent) and Villanova (22 percent) are the favorites.
The Washington Post picked five low-seeded teams that have a shot at making the Sweet 16, and two are schools that have popped up a lot elsewhere: Loyola and Davidson.
Comments