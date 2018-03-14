For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

Aaron Rodgers writes nice farewell letter to Jordy Nelson, who was cut by Packers

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 14, 2018 08:22 AM

This isn't the end of Jordy Nelson's career, but his time with the Green Bay Packers has come to an end.

The Packers released Nelson, the former Kansas State star who grew up in Riley, Kan.

"We cannot thank Jordy enough for all that he has given the Green Bay Packersand our community for the past 10 years," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said, according to NFL.com. "He has been an exemplary professional and teammate and greatly contributed to our success. Jordy will always be a member of the Packers family and we look forward to his eventual induction into the Packers Hall of Fame. We wish Jordy, his wife Emily, and the rest of their family all the best."

The Packers picked Nelson in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and he has 550 career catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. He was in the 2014 Pro Bowl and had two touchdown catches as the Packers beat the Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV.

One of Nelson's teammates for his entire 10-year tenure in Green Bay was quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After the news of Nelson's release, Rodgers wrote a sweet note to Nelson on Instagram:

“Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me. No teammate exemplified what it means to be a packer quite like him. From living in GB full time, his incredible contributions to the city, state, and region, to his consistent, reliable play on the field. Definitely a sad day and the toughest part of this business. There will never be another quite like white lightning.”

Jordy Nelson talks about returning to Manhattan as an honoree and a fan. (Sept. 2015) Kellis RobinettThe Wichita Eagle

