Former Mizzou and current Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris made his family's dreams come true. Harris' mother has multiple sclerosis, so he took it upon himself to gift her and his grandparents an new, fully-furnished home, as well as a wheelchair accessible car. Caroline Hall/@_CarolineHall
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Now in the NFL, ex-Mizzou star Charles Harris bought a house for his mom, who has MS

By Pete Grathoff, Jason Boatright And Aaron Randle

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

jboatright@kcstar.com

arandle@kcstar.com

March 13, 2018 02:31 PM

Former Lincoln Prep and Missouri football star Charles Harris' dreams came true when he was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 22nd overall pick in last year's draft.

Harris, a defensive end, signed a four-year, $11 million contract that included a $6 million bonus. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie, included two starts. Harris had a pair of sacks and recovered a fumble.

What to do with that money? He made his mom's dreams come true. Harris, who grew up in the area of 31st and Spruce in Kansas City, purchased a house in his grandparents' hometown of Tifton, Ga.

His mother, Deborah Clark, has multiple sclerosis, which is described as a disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

For years, Clark has been in a wheelchair and under the care of her parents. Her new home is large enough all three of them.

House1.jpg
Charles Harris with his mother, Deborah Clark at the new home.
Submitted photo

In an interview last year with the Miami Herald, Harris said he was in grade school when his mom first got sick. He often had to help her, because his father is a long-distance trucker and was away from home.

Harris cooked, cleaned the house and mowed the lawn, while attending high school.

“It was pretty hard,” Harris said. “I think it’s more humbling than it is anything else. It taught me how to clean up after people. How to respect my surroundings, how to pick up after myself.”

In addition to the house, Harris also purchased a wheelchair-accessible car so his mom can travel now.

Harris surprised his mother with all of the gifts last Saturday. Mizzou student Caroline Hall made a video of Harris surprising his mom, which you can see above).

