His mother has MS, so former Mizzou standout Charles Harris bought her a house...and more

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined it's girls and boys teams

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Chiefs’ Ty Hill says he still feels like he's got a long way to go as a receiver. Terez A. Paylor The Kansas City Star
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Tyreek Hill is thrilled that the Chiefs are signing Sammy Watkins

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 13, 2018 01:05 PM

Like Chiefs fans, wide receiver Tyreek Hill awoke to the news Tuesday morning of the team's agreement with Sammy Watkins.

Watkins, a receiver, will join an offense that includes Hill, running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Media members who cover the NFL have talked about the Chiefs being even better on offense next season.

Hill is ready for Watkins to join the fun at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.

Hours after the news broke, Hill tweeted: "Welcome to the kingdom @sammywatkins !!! Let’s take over"

His mother has MS, so former Mizzou standout Charles Harris bought her a house...and more

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined it's girls and boys teams

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

His mother has MS, so former Mizzou standout Charles Harris bought her a house...and more

