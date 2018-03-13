Tyreek Hill is thrilled that the Chiefs are signing Sammy Watkins

Like Chiefs fans, wide receiver Tyreek Hill awoke to the news Tuesday morning of the team's agreement with Sammy Watkins.
Watkins, a receiver, will join an offense that includes Hill, running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Media members who cover the NFL have talked about the Chiefs being even better on offense next season.
Hill is ready for Watkins to join the fun at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.
Hours after the news broke, Hill tweeted: "Welcome to the kingdom @sammywatkins !!! Let’s take over"
