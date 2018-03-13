More Videos

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with free-agent receiver Sammy Watkins. Here are five things you need to know about the new Chiefs wide out. Photos courtesy of the Associated Press. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Reaction to Sammy Watkins signing: Chiefs may have 'most fun offense next season'

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 13, 2018 10:51 AM

The Chiefs' agreement with wide receiver Sammy Watkins certainly sent shock waves through the NFL on Tuesday morning.

NFL experts weighed in on the move, and said the Chiefs had gotten a great player. Here is what people said about the news:

Kevin Patra of NFL.com wrote that the Chiefs offense could be fun to watch this fall. He wrote: "Pairing a player of Watkins talent with (Tyreek) Hill and (Travis) Kelce makes a ton of sense on paper. Watkins provides a red zone foil to Kelce and a deep-threat tandem for Hill. Toss in dynamic running back Kareem Hunt, and the Chiefs have plenty of weapons for Reid to tinker with in 2018.

"When K.C. handed the starting gig to Mahomes this offseason, team brass knew it needed to buffer the big-armed quarterback right out of the gate. Adding Watkins — even at a huge cost — gives the Chiefs a player with the talent to be a true No. 1 wideout. Mahomes tossing bombs to Watkins and Hill play after play could provide the most fun offense next season."

Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated gave the transaction a B-minus.

Orr wrote: "When grading something like this, you have to take into consideration both the benefit from Watkins’ side and the risk taken by Kansas City. Watkins has flashed moments of absolute brilliance throughout his career in Buffalo and Los Angeles, but he’s had to balance his desire to be an Odell Beckham-esque, 10-target-per-game player with lingering health issues and serious changes in offensive scheme. Reid has been consistently able to get his top targets the ball over the years, but is $30 million in guaranteed money too much for someone who has posted just one 1,000-yard season over four years of at least eight games per season?"

Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network wants the Chiefs to throw deep a lot this fall:

Christian D'Andrea of SB Nation believes the signing will help the Chiefs win the AFC West again. He wrote:

"Watkins will be just 25 years old next season and brings a unique brand of playmaking ability few other receivers can match. Though Watkins’ impact in LA may not have shined through on the stat sheet, he made his limited touches count for a division champion."

Ian Kenyon of Bleacher Report said any team would have been smart to get Watkins.



Ed Edholm of Pro Football Weekly said Watkins helped the Rams offense, even if the stats didn't show it. He wrote:

"Although Watkins' final numbers (39 catches, 593 yards, 15.2 yards per catch, eight TDs) aren't $16M-per-year caliber, he did have his footprint on that offense. The Rams went from worst in points scored to first, more than doubling their average (a paltry 14.0 ppg to a whopping 29.9). He helped stretch defenses, opening things up for Todd Gurley, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods."

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said the Chiefs' offense added a big weapon.

