After being released, Tamba Hali thanked Chiefs fans. They returned the love.

More Videos

His mother has MS, so former Mizzou standout Charles Harris bought her a house...and more 140

His mother has MS, so former Mizzou standout Charles Harris bought her a house...and more

Pause
Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training 61

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined it's girls and boys teams 76

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined it's girls and boys teams

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins 92

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 64

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 35

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 117

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 21

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 33

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 45

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Linebacker Derrick Johnson spoke about KC Chiefs teammate Tamba Hali being a warrior, playing in his first game of the 2017 season in Dallas. Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton also remarked on Hali’s performance. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Linebacker Derrick Johnson spoke about KC Chiefs teammate Tamba Hali being a warrior, playing in his first game of the 2017 season in Dallas. Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton also remarked on Hali’s performance. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

After being released, Tamba Hali thanked Chiefs fans. They returned the love.

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 12, 2018 03:58 PM

The transformation of the Chiefs defense continued Monday with the news that linebacker Tamba Hali had been released.

Hali was taken by the Chiefs with the 20th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He had 89 1/2 sacks in his time with the Chiefs, second in franchise history to Derrick Thomas.

After news of his release on Monday, Hali tweeted a message to Chiefs fans.

"I thank the greatest fans in the world #ChiefsKingdom for 12 incredible years. I also want to thank the @Chiefs organization for believing in me from the beginning. All the support during my career in Kansas City has been overwhelming and #KC will always be special to me," Hali wrote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The feeling of gratitude went both ways as Chiefs fans thanked Hali for his 12 seasons with the team.

Comment from discussion Chiefs release Tamba Hali. :( Another great gone..

Comment from discussion Chiefs release Tamba Hali. :( Another great gone..

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

His mother has MS, so former Mizzou standout Charles Harris bought her a house...and more 140

His mother has MS, so former Mizzou standout Charles Harris bought her a house...and more

Pause
Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training 61

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined it's girls and boys teams 76

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined it's girls and boys teams

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins 92

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 64

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 35

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 117

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 21

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 33

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 45

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

His mother has MS, so former Mizzou standout Charles Harris bought her a house...and more

View More Video