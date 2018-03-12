After being released, Tamba Hali thanked Chiefs fans. They returned the love.

The transformation of the Chiefs defense continued Monday with the news that linebacker Tamba Hali had been released.
Hali was taken by the Chiefs with the 20th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He had 89 1/2 sacks in his time with the Chiefs, second in franchise history to Derrick Thomas.
After news of his release on Monday, Hali tweeted a message to Chiefs fans.
"I thank the greatest fans in the world #ChiefsKingdom for 12 incredible years. I also want to thank the @Chiefs organization for believing in me from the beginning. All the support during my career in Kansas City has been overwhelming and #KC will always be special to me," Hali wrote.
Never miss a local story.
The feeling of gratitude went both ways as Chiefs fans thanked Hali for his 12 seasons with the team.
Comments