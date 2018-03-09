At least one Royals game is moving from Fox Sports KC to Facebook this season

Mark you calendar, Royals fans, and plan accordingly.
The Royals' April 18 game at Toronto won't be shown on Fox Sports Kansas City as planned. It also won't be on any other network. The game was chosen to be broadcast on Facebook as part of an agreement with Major League Baseball that was announced Friday.
The social-media channel will show 25 MLB weekday afternoon games this season. There will be one each week, and the Royals-Blue Jays, which is scheduled to start at 3:07 p.m., is among the first four contests to be announced.
A Royals official said that no team will have more than three games shown on Facebook this season, and it's likely that at least one more contest will move from FSKC to Facebook. At least four teams won't have any games streamed on the digital giant.
According to a release, the games will be shown on Facebook Watch via the MLB Live show page. This is Major League Baseball's first digital-only national agreement.
"This partnership with Facebook reflects the ongoing commitment of Major League Baseball and our clubs to connect with people around the world," MLB deputy commissioner for business and media Tony Petitti said in a news release.
The broadcasts will feature a play-by-play announcer from the MLB Network and an analyst who already calls games for one of the teams in that day's contest.
Last year, Facebook streamed 20 MLB games that were simulcasts of a team's local television broadcast.
