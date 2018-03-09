Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas takes his turn at the autograph table.
For Pete's Sake

Royals fans were a tad excited about report of Mike Moustakas' return

By Pete Grathoff

March 09, 2018 08:03 AM

The weekend started a day early for some Royals fans.

It was all because of what happened in a matter of hours Thursday night. First, there were reports that the Royals would be interested in signing free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas. Then came news that a deal was offered. Shortly after that, Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported that Moustakas had agreed to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2019.

So it seems that Moose calls will be returning to Kauffman Stadium this summer.

Royals fans, who had resigned themselves to believing Moustakas wouldn't return, were thrilled by the sudden turn of events.

Many went to social media to express their happiness.















