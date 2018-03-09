Royals fans were a tad excited about report of Mike Moustakas' return

The weekend started a day early for some Royals fans.
It was all because of what happened in a matter of hours Thursday night. First, there were reports that the Royals would be interested in signing free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas. Then came news that a deal was offered. Shortly after that, Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported that Moustakas had agreed to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2019.
So it seems that Moose calls will be returning to Kauffman Stadium this summer.
Royals fans, who had resigned themselves to believing Moustakas wouldn't return, were thrilled by the sudden turn of events.
Many went to social media to express their happiness.
The only tweet @royals fans need for the night @Mooose_8 is back!!! #MOOOOOOOOOOSE #MIIIIIKEMOUSTAKAMAAAN #TheMooseIsLoose pic.twitter.com/eMcVaFcd4k— Jerad Sackuvich ® (@TheBlueRanger07) March 9, 2018
Currently: pic.twitter.com/tbpaRJKnlS— Ashlyn Herrington (@ashh_h1) March 9, 2018
#Moose is back with #royals!! Made my year! @Mooose_8— Chantal Pinnell (@Chantal_062571) March 9, 2018
Yes yes THE MOOSE is back. Thank you pic.twitter.com/UU3elyct4X— JUDY ROSE (@JROSE388) March 9, 2018
So glad he is back! #RaisedRoyal #8 #Royals #Moose pic.twitter.com/OvPuOAMovn— Melody Fischer (@MelodyM75) March 9, 2018
MOOSE IS HOME! ITS A MIRACLE! HE CAME THROUGH! pic.twitter.com/rwSpkL5d0G— Your local 1 arm kid (@nemo_george) March 9, 2018
@Royals @Mooose_8 Welcome Back, Moose!! pic.twitter.com/YuYxHxdcDW— Amy Rosenthal (@amylourose) March 9, 2018
Did someone say rebuild? The Moose is back! #KC #Royals #foreverroyal #MLB pic.twitter.com/xUNbc8EqGw— Steven Leatherbury (@SLeatherbury) March 9, 2018
Me: it's just moose— Royals365 (@ryanwakc) March 9, 2018
Inner me: ohhhhh baby! We go to the worl seriessss againnnnnn ohhhh baby! pic.twitter.com/d2IweOPFSW
MOOSE IS BACK!!!!! BEST DAY EVER!!! #Royals #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/WCR91pyzGu— Allicia (@ItsReallyAllie) March 9, 2018
Moose pic.twitter.com/rYcl1DL4Pu— Jahn Snow (@ZackJahner) March 9, 2018
Me yelling Moose all this year pic.twitter.com/GYbhmyPcoX— Ryan Klassen (@BossinKlassen) March 9, 2018
We have our Moose back pic.twitter.com/A8a2G49xR2— Sarah #Crowned (@sarahinkc) March 9, 2018
MOOSE IS BACK!!!!! BEST DAY EVER!!! #Royals #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/WCR91pyzGu— Allicia(@ItsReallyAllie) March 9, 2018
