Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy gives third baseman Mike Moustakas a fist bump after Moustakas dove on a groundout of Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez to end the top of the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy gives third baseman Mike Moustakas a fist bump after Moustakas dove on a groundout of Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez to end the top of the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

Danny Duffy's funny tweet shows he's excited that Mike Moustakas is coming back

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 08, 2018 09:24 PM

One of left-hander Danny Duffy's friends is returning to the Royals, and he seems pretty excited about it.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas on Thursday agreed to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2019, Yahoo Sports writer Jeff Passan reported.

Moustakas, who holds the Royals' single-season home run record with 38, joined the Royals in 2011, the same year that Duffy made his big-league debut.

They've been to the World Series twice, and won it all in 2015.

After the news broke, Duffy tweeted this:

Later on Thursday, catcher Drew Butera also tweeted that he was happy about Moustakas return:

Third baseman Mike Moustakas became a free agent for the first time after the 2017 season. Here are his top five moments with the Kansas City Royals. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

