Danny Duffy's funny tweet shows he's excited that Mike Moustakas is coming back

One of left-hander Danny Duffy's friends is returning to the Royals, and he seems pretty excited about it.
Third baseman Mike Moustakas on Thursday agreed to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2019, Yahoo Sports writer Jeff Passan reported.
Moustakas, who holds the Royals' single-season home run record with 38, joined the Royals in 2011, the same year that Duffy made his big-league debut.
They've been to the World Series twice, and won it all in 2015.
Never miss a local story.
After the news broke, Duffy tweeted this:
March 9, 2018
Later on Thursday, catcher Drew Butera also tweeted that he was happy about Moustakas return:
Just read the news......current mood pic.twitter.com/AovqswfYR9— Drew Butera (@drewbutera) March 9, 2018
Comments