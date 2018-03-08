More Videos

Third baseman Mike Moustakas became a free agent for the first time after the 2017 season. Here are his top five moments with the Kansas City Royals. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Third baseman Mike Moustakas became a free agent for the first time after the 2017 season. Here are his top five moments with the Kansas City Royals. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

A timeline of Mike Moustakas' key moments with the Royals

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 08, 2018 09:01 PM

The Moose is back.

On Thursday night, the Royals agreed to a one-year deal with a mutual second-year option with the Royals, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Here is a timeline of key moments in Mike Moustakas’ time with the Royals franchise.

JUNE 7, 2007: Chosen by the Royals with the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

2008: Player of the year for Royals’ rookie-league affiliate in Burlington, N.C.

2009: Player of the year for Royals’ Class A affiliate at Wilmington, Del.

2010: Texas League Player of the Year and All-Star Futures Game participant

JUNE 10, 2011: Made his major-league debut and collected his first major-league hit, a single against the Angels’ Ervin Santana

JUNE 11, 2011: First career home run came against the Angels’ Joel Pineiro

AUG. 17-SEPT. 1, 2011: Had a 15-game hitting streak that tried David DeJesus for the longest by a Royals rookie

2012: Hit 20 home runs and was a finalist for the Gold Glove award (Texas’ Adrian Beltre won the award)

OCT. 2, 2014: Moustakas’ solo homer off the Angels’ Fernando Salas in the 11th inning snapped a 2-2 tie and the Royals won 3-2 in Game 1 of the ALDS.

OCT. 5, 2014: Hit a home run in Royals’ ALDS clinching victory in Game 3.

OCT. 10, 2014: Had a two-run homer as part of the Royals’ three-run 10th inning in an 8-6 win at Baltimore in Game 1 of the ALCS.

OCT. 11, 2014: Hit a solo homer in the Royals’ 6-4 win in Game 2 of the ALCS.

OCT. 14, 2014: Made a sensational catch and fell into a dugout suite in the Royals’ 2-1 win over the Orioles in Game 3 of the ALCS.

OCT. 28, 2014: Moustakas had two hits, including a solo homer, as the Royals staved off elimination with a 10-0 win over the Giants in Game 6 of the World Series.

JULY 14, 2015: Was part of the American League team at the All-Star Game in Cincinnati.

SEPT. 12, 2015: Had three hits, including two home runs, and set a Royals record with nine RBIs in a 14-6 win at Baltimore.

OCT. 17, 2015: Had two hits and two RBIs in the Royals’ 6-3 win over Toronto in Game 2 of the ALCS.

OCT. 23, 2015: Hit a solo homer, scored two runs and had two hits in the Royals’ ALCS clinching 4-3 win over the Blue Jays in Game 6.

2015 WORLD SERIES: Had at least one hit in each game of the Fall Classic and batted .304 with three RBIs.

MAY 7, 2016: Placed on 15-day disabled list with a fractured right thumb

MAY 22, 2016: Suffered torn ACL in right knee after colliding with Alex Gordon during a game against the White Sox in Chicago and didn’t play in another game

JUNE 20, 2017: Hit his 100th career home run off Boston’s Chris Sale.

JULY 10, 2017: Was the third player in Royals history to take part in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby.

JULY 11, 2017: Went hitless in two at-bats in All-Star Game in Miami.

SEPT. 20, 2017: Hit his 37th home run of the season, breaking Steve Balboni’s single-season record. Moustakas finished the year with 38 homers.

MARCH 8, 2018: Reportedly agrees to a one-year deal with a mutual option for a second year with the Royals.

