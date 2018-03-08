A timeline of Mike Moustakas' key moments with the Royals

The Moose is back.
On Thursday night, the Royals agreed to a one-year deal with a mutual second-year option with the Royals, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.
Here is a timeline of key moments in Mike Moustakas’ time with the Royals franchise.
JUNE 7, 2007: Chosen by the Royals with the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft.
2008: Player of the year for Royals’ rookie-league affiliate in Burlington, N.C.
2009: Player of the year for Royals’ Class A affiliate at Wilmington, Del.
2010: Texas League Player of the Year and All-Star Futures Game participant
JUNE 10, 2011: Made his major-league debut and collected his first major-league hit, a single against the Angels’ Ervin Santana
JUNE 11, 2011: First career home run came against the Angels’ Joel Pineiro
AUG. 17-SEPT. 1, 2011: Had a 15-game hitting streak that tried David DeJesus for the longest by a Royals rookie
2012: Hit 20 home runs and was a finalist for the Gold Glove award (Texas’ Adrian Beltre won the award)
OCT. 2, 2014: Moustakas’ solo homer off the Angels’ Fernando Salas in the 11th inning snapped a 2-2 tie and the Royals won 3-2 in Game 1 of the ALDS.
OCT. 5, 2014: Hit a home run in Royals’ ALDS clinching victory in Game 3.
OCT. 10, 2014: Had a two-run homer as part of the Royals’ three-run 10th inning in an 8-6 win at Baltimore in Game 1 of the ALCS.
OCT. 11, 2014: Hit a solo homer in the Royals’ 6-4 win in Game 2 of the ALCS.
OCT. 14, 2014: Made a sensational catch and fell into a dugout suite in the Royals’ 2-1 win over the Orioles in Game 3 of the ALCS.
OCT. 28, 2014: Moustakas had two hits, including a solo homer, as the Royals staved off elimination with a 10-0 win over the Giants in Game 6 of the World Series.
JULY 14, 2015: Was part of the American League team at the All-Star Game in Cincinnati.
SEPT. 12, 2015: Had three hits, including two home runs, and set a Royals record with nine RBIs in a 14-6 win at Baltimore.
OCT. 17, 2015: Had two hits and two RBIs in the Royals’ 6-3 win over Toronto in Game 2 of the ALCS.
OCT. 23, 2015: Hit a solo homer, scored two runs and had two hits in the Royals’ ALCS clinching 4-3 win over the Blue Jays in Game 6.
2015 WORLD SERIES: Had at least one hit in each game of the Fall Classic and batted .304 with three RBIs.
MAY 7, 2016: Placed on 15-day disabled list with a fractured right thumb
MAY 22, 2016: Suffered torn ACL in right knee after colliding with Alex Gordon during a game against the White Sox in Chicago and didn’t play in another game
JUNE 20, 2017: Hit his 100th career home run off Boston’s Chris Sale.
JULY 10, 2017: Was the third player in Royals history to take part in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby.
JULY 11, 2017: Went hitless in two at-bats in All-Star Game in Miami.
SEPT. 20, 2017: Hit his 37th home run of the season, breaking Steve Balboni’s single-season record. Moustakas finished the year with 38 homers.
MARCH 8, 2018: Reportedly agrees to a one-year deal with a mutual option for a second year with the Royals.
